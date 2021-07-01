Don’t junk July 4th: 5 tips for reducing garbage over Independence Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a party, plastic garbage bags overflow with trash. But it doesn’t have to be like that says SWACO.

1. Go Meatless: While July 4th is synonymous with grilling burgers and hot dogs, consider going meat free by opting for plant-based recipes. When you make plant-based food options from scratch, you reduce packaging.

2. Skip the Disposable Serving Ware: Plastic utensils may be convenient, but they aren’t recyclable. For small parties, consider dusting off your favorite festive dish set; for larger parties, choose BPI certified compostable options that have been tested to break down in a commercial compost facility. If you don’t currently have access to a commercial composting program, consider using uncoated paper plates and bamboo cutlery, which will decompose in a home compost environment.

3. Decorate with Recyclables: Top your tables with seasonal flowers from your garden or bountiful bunches of in-season fruits and vegetables. Use real linens instead of plastic tablecloths to give an outdoor-garden-party feel to tables.

4. Make Recycling Easy: Out of sight, out of mind? Not this year. Set out your recycling bins next to your trash to make it easy for guests to recycle on their way out. Print and display this recycling sign to make it easy for guests to know what to toss in the blue cart.

5. Minimize Food Waste: Like most holidays and big gatherings, it’s easy to stock your grocery cart with more than you think you need which can lead to unnecessary food waste. In Franklin County, over a million pounds of food waste enters the landfill every day. Estimate how much food you’ll need with this Guest-imator tool.

For more tips on how to stay green and recycle right, click here.