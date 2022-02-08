COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–This weekend, starting Sunday, Feb. 13 and ending on Monday, Feb. 14, the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center will host The Lonely Hearts Club for Valentine’s Day.

“If they don’t get adopted within the first week or so, sometimes they sit here for several weeks until they find their homes,” said Brandy Trott, a behavioral coordinator with the adoption center.

For the Lonely Hearts Club event, any dog who has lived at the shelter for more than two weeks can be adopted for $18.

There are reasons some dogs aren’t adopted: some would rather not be around children; others want to be the only dog in the house.

“Some of the dogs have been here for a while simply because they get overlooked,” Trott said. “Sometimes their kennel behavior is not great.”

For instance, Wally is a five-year-old boxer. He showed up at the center in September. When he’s in his room, he can come off as aggressive because people are coming up, touching the windows on his door, and walking away.

When he spends the night for “sleepovers” facilitated by the shelter, people learn Wally enjoys laying on people’s laps, stealing an occasional kiss, and is housebroken.

The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is at 4340 Tamarack Blvd Columbus, OH 43229.