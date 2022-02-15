FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies seized several grams of drugs after a traffic stop in southwest Franklin County.

In a Facebook post, Tuesday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office states that patrol deputies stopped a vehicle overnight for multiple violations in the area of Murray Hill Road and Palmetto Street in Prairie Township.

During the stop a FCSO K9 alerted to the odor of narcotics, leading to the deputies seizing more than 38 grams of meth, more than 18 grams of fentanyl, and other drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

(Photo courtesy Franklin County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) continues to investigate, and no information was released on any arrests.