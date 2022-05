COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio BCI have a large area near Lincoln Village blocked off as they investigate a shooting.

Deputies say the shooting happened overnight in the 400 block of S. Murray Hill RD.

One person was found shot inside a vehicle that was sitting on the lawn of the home, according to deputies. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released, and deputies continue to investigate.