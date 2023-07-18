COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A search for a gun turned up fruitless Tuesday night after deputies at a Jackson Pike jail got a report there was one hidden in the inmates’ quarters.

In what started as a routine contraband search at the Franklin County Correctional Facility II, jail staff got word around 7 p.m. that a firearm may have been smuggled into the dorms. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office told NBC4 it sent its SWAT team in to conduct a search starting around 9:30, and the team had left the scene by 11:10.

A group of law enforcement officers with what appeared to be riot weapons, shields and various types of guns, were on scene walking outside the facility. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the SWAT team zeroed in on a dorm housing 20 inmates, but they did not find any gun there.

All 20 inmates cooperated as the SWAT team searched the dorm. The sheriff’s office did not share a timeline for when any continuing investigation would be finished.