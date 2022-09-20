COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old retired race horse who later became a prized member of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has died, the office announced Tuesday.

Chip, who joined the Mounted Unit in 2020 after retiring from a successful racing career, died after two years of service to Franklin County residents, whether it be bringing “joy and comfort” to the community while walking in parades, attending festivals or standing guard during funerals, according to the sheriff’s office.

His “massive head and donkey-like ears made him easily distinguishable” from his fellow mounted horses, the sheriff’s office said.

“He also loved a good nap while on duty,” the sheriff’s office said. “Normally, this wouldn’t fly but since he was such a great horse, we let him get away with it.”

The sheriff’s office asked residents to keep Chip’s owner, Deputy Eads, and his rider, Deputy Bias, in their thoughts as they mourn Chip’s death.

(Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)