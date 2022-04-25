BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A five-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Blendon Township Monday afternoon.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened on the 8000 block of Schott Road at approximately 4:11 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the boy was attempting to cross the street when he was hit by a 1999 Honda CRV traveling south.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda remained at the scene.

Franklin County Sheriffs were assisted at the scene by Blendon Township Police and Westerville EMS.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the accident.