COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County has dropped from medium to low transmission for COVID-19, the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention announced Thursday.

In its third weekly edition of a map that provides mask recommendations for counties across the U.S., the CDC bumped Franklin County to low community transmission, adding it to a list of 78 counties in Ohio that are now considered to have low COVID-19 transmission levels.

Only in counties at a high community level (orange) are people urged to wear masks indoors. At medium (yellow), masks are possible for high-risk people if their doctor recommends it. And at the lowest level (green), the CDC leaves masks optional for everyone.

The agency notes, however, that anyone with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.

Besides Ross and Pike counties, which dropped from a high to medium level, all central Ohio counties are now considered low transmission areas, according to the CDC.

A majority — 78 of 88 — counties in Ohio are now green on the CDC’s map. Ten are yellow, and no counties are orange.