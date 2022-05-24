FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Franklin County home-improvement contractors are accused of changing the names of their companies in order to counter bad reviews and trick consumers for their business, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office claims.

The first lawsuit, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, is against Jimmie Wells Jr., who did business under the company names Fine Line Imaging and JUCO. Wells also did business under the name of Five Star Painting, a business which he had no affiliation with, Yost states.

“Wells sold home-improvement goods and services to consumers in several Ohio counties. He would accept deposits but, in some cases, fail to deliver or make a full refund. As alleged in the complaint, when Wells did perform work, it was shoddy and he failed to correct it. Furthermore, Wells failed to inform consumers of their right to cancel their transactions, as required by the Home Solicitation Sales Act,” a release from Yost’s office reads.

The lawsuit against Wells estimates consumer damages at $11,000.

The second lawsuit was filed against Aaron Cowans, who worked under the company names of 1st Pick Home Improvement and Cowans Home Improvement, both LLCs registered with the state.

The lawsuits estimates $46,000 in consumer damages, and alleges the companies “…failed to deliver goods and services, failed to make a full refund when requested, and performed shoddy work,” according to Yost’s office.

The AG’s office warns Cowans may still be doing business under the 1st Pick Home Improvement name or as a new entity 1st Pick Basement Finishing.

If you believe you have been victimized by one of these contractors or through another unfair or deceptive business practice, you can contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.