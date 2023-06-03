COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Strong, brief storms that blew through parts of central Ohio Saturday caused nearly 8,000 power outages in Franklin County.

According to the AEP outage website, as of 9:15 p.m., 7,633 customers were without power in the county, with most of them — approximately 7,300 — in the northwest section of Franklin County. The company is estimating that the majority of those customers will have their power restored by 11 p.m.

Statewide, AEP is reporting 9.194 customers without power.

In addition, the micro-burst of storms knocked down a tree in the Dublin Road area and caused hail to fall in Upper Arlington.

NBC4 meteorologist Ben Gelber said the line of storms was unique in that they moved southwest, as opposed to normal weather patterns which tend to have an easterly trajectory.

The rain was the first to fall in the greater Columbus area in two weeks.