FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Franklin Township.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at approximately 11:39 p.m. at the Havenwood Townhomes near Dunbrooke Court.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the victim, identified as Melione Tucker of Columbus, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

Columbus Fire Department medics pronounced Tucker dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating the shooting as a homicide and are asking anyone with information to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 614-525-3351.