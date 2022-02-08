COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — All Franklin County deputy sheriff’s will have body cameras after a contract was approved to acquire them.

The Franklin County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a $2.5 million contract for all 565 certified deputy sheriffs to have body cameras and a policy to govern their use.

The cameras being purchased will be Motorola Watchguard V300’s with a 4K video sensor, 1080p resolution, dual microphones, and built-in WiFi and GPS.

A lookback feature is equipped in the body cameras to capture video and audio prior to activation to record events that occur suddenly.

Franklin County deputies will be required to wear and activate cameras for all law enforcement activities.

“The Sheriff’s Office is grateful to the Franklin County Board of Commissioners for supporting Body Worn Cameras,” said Sheriff Dallas Baldwin. “I have strongly advocated for cameras because I believe they provide transparency and ensure accountability. In our effort to build a bridge of trust between law enforcement and the community, this is an important step forward.”

Later this year, Franklin County will hold public town hall meetings to introduce the new cameras to the public.