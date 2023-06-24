COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after being hit by two vehicles while riding his bicycle Friday night in southwest Franklin County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that a man was riding his bike just after 10:15 p.m. on Norton Road near Alkire Road. While going south on Norton Rd., the bicyclist was hit by a black pick-up truck with an extended cab also driving south, per a witness at the nearby Shell gas station.

OSHP states that the witness told authorities the pick-up truck did not stay at the scene after striking the bicyclist. Shortly after, the bicyclist was hit by a Hyundai. OSHP did not indicate if the driver of the Hyundai remained or fled the scene.

Medics arrived and took the bicyclist to Doctor’s West Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was then transported to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OSHP’s Columbus post at 614-466-2660 as the investigation continues.