PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies say a dispute between two men led to a fatal drive-by shooting in western Franklin County over the weekend.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:55 a.m., Sunday, deputies responded to several 911 calls about a shooting in the area of Eastham Way in Prairie Township.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found Roger Alex Bernal, 30, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Bernal was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

After investigating, deputies say Bernal was shot while riding his bicycle along Medfield Way before he ran to the area of Eastham Way and collapsed.

According to deputies, Marion Benitez Sanches, 27, targeted Bernal during a drive-by shooting after the two had been in a previous dispute.

Sanchez was arrested Wednesday when deputies located him in the area of the Tuttle Mall.

Sanchez has been charged with aggravated murder and is currently being held in the Franklin County Jail.