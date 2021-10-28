COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has canceled an Amber Alert it issued Thursday morning for two missing children.

FCSO says at 7:31 a.m. Thursday, 3-year-old Kai Williams and 1-year-old Zai Page were taken by a male non-custodial parent from the Speedway gas station located at 715 Brown Road in Franklin Township.

Zai Maj Page is 1 ft. tall, weighs 18 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing a dinosaur jacket and pants;

Kai Zer Williams is 3 ft. tall, weighs 30 lbs., and has red hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing skeleton pajamas and socks.

The suspect’s name is 24-year-old Zaiquire Kiyon Dajoure Page and the vehicle involved is a blue 2015 Chevrolet Cruze with OH plate number N260483.