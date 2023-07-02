COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Strong wind and rain storms have knocked out power for more than 5,000 AEP customers Sunday night.

According to the AEP outage tracking map, 5,017 customers are without power across the provider’s service area in Ohio as of 10 p.m.

More than 2/3 of those outages — 3,390 — are in Franklin County. Just to the east, Fairfield County is reporting 263 customers without power. Marion County is reporting 415 outages, while all other central Ohio counties are reporting 40 outages or fewer.

A majority of those Franklin County outages — 2,692 — are being reported on the east side of Columbus.

AEP is currently estimating that most customers will have power restored by 12:30 a.m. Monday, but there are still some outages that are being investigated.

South Central Power, which provides energy to communities south of Columbus, is reporting 1,050 customers without power, with 625 of those in Hocking County and 266 in Fairfield County.