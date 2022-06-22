COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 4,400 AEP customers in Franklin and Fairfield counties are without power after a line of strong storms moved through the area Wednesday afternoon.

According to AEP’s outage map, 3,318 Franklin County customers and 1,131 Fairfield County customers are without power as of 5:30 p.m.

The map shows most of the outages were first reported between 4 and 5 p.m., about the time the storms moved through the area.

AEP estimates power will be restored for the majority of the customers by 10 p.m.

Across its coverage area, AEP reports 6,861 customers without power.