$2M in grants approved to help Franklin County’s pandemic recovery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Commissioners have approved a set of grants for community agencies that will continue to help residents recover from the pandemic.

The 14 grants total nearly $2.2 million and are part of the commissioners’ Catalyst Grant Program, founded to help with the community’s basic needs and economic security.

The largest chunk of grant money — $711,000 — is earmarked for the Homeless Families Foundation and the more than 700 families they serve, according to the commissioners.

The other 13 grants are divided among local social services agencies and organizations, including:

Charitable Pharmacy

Mid-Ohio Foodbank

Columbus Works

Central Community House on behalf of the Columbus Federation of Settlement Houses

Heart of Ohio Family Health

Family Mentor Foundation

Bhutanese Community of Central Ohio

Local Matters

Alvis

Girls on the Run of Central Ohio

Columbus Diaper Bank

LifeCare Alliance

Goodwill Industries of Central Ohio

“The community grants help address critical needs for children and families in our community,” said Commissioner Erica C. Crawley. “These strategic partnerships help us continue attacking poverty by addressing the social determinants of health by assisting with access to food, housing, healthcare, diapers, and so much more.”