COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection to a shooting last week in Clinton Township on the north side of Franklin County.

Charlie Sanders, 23, was arraigned on Thursday in Franklin County Municipal Court on charges he shot and killed a man on Nov. 5, according to court documents. Sanders received a $2 million bond.

Sanders is accused of arriving at a home in the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue around 4:45 a.m. on Nov. 5 and was asked to leave but refused, according to court records. The victim, Korben Westberry, was called by the home’s owner to assist in asking Sanders to leave.

After arriving, Sanders allegedly shot Westberry in front of multiple witness then fled, according to court records. Deputies responded to the scene shortly after and Westberry was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary hearing for Sanders is scheduled for Nov. 18.