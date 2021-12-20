FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Within an hour of opening locations to provide free COVID-19 test kits, Franklin County Public Health announced all 16,000 of the kits had been given away.

The event, called Test the Season, was held at several locations in the county and was scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday.

However, around 9:45 a.m., FCPH announced all the tests at all seven locations had been given out.

The giveaway comes as Ohio experiences COVID-19 case numbers not seen since January of this year.

Columbus Public Health also distributed kits this weekend, holding an event Saturday, distributing more than 10,000 test kits, all it had available.

WOW! We threw quite the party!



There has been an unprecedented turnout at all free testing handout locations, and we are OUT OF TESTS!



Thanks so much to everyone that came out this morning! We're incredibly happy to help you & your families have a safe & healthy holiday season! pic.twitter.com/aq47L4RYUs — Franklin County PH (@FC_PublicHealth) December 20, 2021

For more information, click here.