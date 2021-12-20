FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Within an hour of opening locations to provide free COVID-19 test kits, Franklin County Public Health announced all 16,000 of the kits had been given away.
The event, called Test the Season, was held at several locations in the county and was scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday.
However, around 9:45 a.m., FCPH announced all the tests at all seven locations had been given out.
The giveaway comes as Ohio experiences COVID-19 case numbers not seen since January of this year.
Columbus Public Health also distributed kits this weekend, holding an event Saturday, distributing more than 10,000 test kits, all it had available.
