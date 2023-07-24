COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 10,000 Franklin County AEP customers are without power after strong thunderstorms blew through central Ohio.

According to the energy provider, 10,520 customers in the county are without power as of 10 p.m. Monday. In addition, 5,209 Fairfield County and 1,160 Licking County customers are also experiencing outages. In total, 17,184 customers across AEP’s service area are without electricity.

This is the second day in a row that the weather has knocked out power to thousands of Franklin County residents.

According to the company’s outage tracking map, AEP is still assessing restoration times for many of these outages, stepping back from previous estimates of having power back on for most customers by 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Additionally, South Central Power is reporting 9,476 customers without power, affecting approximately 5,100 customers in Fairfield County and 4,200 in Franklin County.

