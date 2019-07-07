Franklin County Youth Lemonade Festival teaches youth business skills

Children interested in learning more about running their own business will get their chance at the annual Franklin County Youth Lemonade Festival.

The festival will be held during a two-day event from July 13-14.

The event is open to children 5 to 18 years old who want to learn how to start and run their own business and how to make money running their own lemonade business, said Curt Caffey of the Franklin County Youth Lemonade Festival.

The event, now in its sixth year, has continued to expand.

“It’s growing and growing. We have about 8,700 youth involved,” Caffey told NBC4 Sunday morning.

For more information about the event and how to register a child, visit: youthlemonadefestival.org.