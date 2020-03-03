Franklin County taking precautions to prevent spread of virus at voting booths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Early voting is moving forward and the numbers in Franklin County are more than double what they were four years ago, despite concerns of coronavirus.​

The Franklin County Board of Elections has taken steps to reduce and limit exposure to illnesses at the voting booth by providing hand sanitizer at multiple steps along the voting process. In addition, the touchscreen voting machines are wiped down with a special disinfectant at the beginning and end of the day.​

The board asks that you do not use your own sanitizer on the screens as it may damage them.​

Meanwhile, early voters haven’t been too concerned about the situation thanks to the steps that are being taken.​

“Viruses have been around since the beginning of time and if people didn’t vote in the past because of whatever, we wouldn’t be where we are today, so that should not stop anyone from voting at all,” said Aba Essilfie, an early voter.​

If you don’t want to go to the polls, or if you are sick, you can request an absentee ballot and vote by mail. However, the request must be received by March 14.

The Ohio 2020 Primary Election is March 17. Click here for more about the election, including county-by-county breakdowns of voter information.