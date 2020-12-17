Franklin County stay-at-home advisory extended through Jan. 2

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health have extended the Stay-at-Home Advisory until Jan.2, 2021. The news was announced on Thursday around 11:30 a.m.

“While the vaccine gives us long-term hope in our battle against COVID-19, we must do our best today to protect those close to us, slow the spread and save lives,” said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther.

According to officials, residents are advised to stay at home to the greatest extent possible, and to only leave home to go to work or school or for essential needs such as medical care, groceries, medicine and food pick up.

“2020 has been a tough year for all of us, but the end is in sight, and there are still things we can do to lessen the impact of this pandemic,” says John O’Grady, President of the Franklin County Board of Commissioners. “Celebrate the holidays remotely and stay home whenever you can. By staying home, you can keep your family and our community safe, and help keep the hospital system from being overwhelmed.”

The advisory was set in place on November 20 and was extended due to a high number of case numbers and community spread. The advisory coincides with Governor Mike DeWine’s 10 p.m. curfew and that will end on Jan. 2.