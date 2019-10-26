Franklin County Sheriff’s return stolen Yorkie to family

PRARIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A Yorkshire Terrier named Turbo is back home with his family Friday after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office recovered the stolen dog.

Last week, Turbo, who the sheriff’s office valued at $1,200, was stolen out of the front yard of a North Lincoln Village home in Prarie Township.

An anonymous tip led police to identify suspects in the theft and that another family not aware of where the dog came from now had it.

A sheriff’s office patrol lieutenant was able to find the two teen suspects, who led police to the dog’s location.

After making contact with the teens’ parents, Turbo was returned to his owners, who were very happy to have him back home.

Theft charges related to the theft are pending in juvenile court.