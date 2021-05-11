Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to hold memorial ceremony for K9 Vando

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a memorial ceremony for K9 Vando, who died recently. 

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin announced the ceremony will take place, Wednesday at 1 p.m. 

Vando, who had been with his partner Sgt. Aaron Heflin since 2013, died unexpectedly after a medical emergency in late April. He served as a dual-purpose explosive detection/patrol K9 with the FCSO since January 2012. 

The ceremony will be held adjacent to the Franklin County Corrections Center II at 2460 Jackson Pike. 

