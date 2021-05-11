Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to hold memorial ceremony for K9 Vando

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- Loyal fans of The Crew gathered outside Historic Crew Stadium Monday afternoon just hours after the new look was unveiled. Not everyone is a fan of Columbus SC's new look and name, including some fans of the team.

"I don't want to repeat save the crew again. I don't. We did it already. So when I see instances like this, I think it sets up for it and I just don't want to go through it again," said Joey Dinapoli, leader of the Yellow Nation Army. "I don't understand why they think that this uncreative, uninspired logo is going to bring people in and create a global brand when 'Save The Crew' kind of did that."