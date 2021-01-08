Franklin County Sheriff’s Office spokesman forced to resign after social media comment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A high-profile Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employee was forced to resign as a result of something he posted on Facebook.

Marc Gofstein had worked for the sheriff’s office as its spokesman. The resignation came after a post questioning the response to riots at the Capitol.

In a statement, Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said:

While I respect that my employees have First Amendment rights like anyone else, our official social media policy that every employee receives prohibits off-duty social media comments that would negatively affect the office, damage morale, our hurt our ability to protect the Franklin County families who count on us. Recklessly criticizing an entire law enforcement agency, particularly one that just had one officer killed in the line of duty and another 49 officers injured while trying to protect the US Capitol during a riot is unfair, inappropriate, and a violation of our social media policy.



Gofstein said he stands by what he posted.