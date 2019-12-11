Franklin County sergeant under investigation after being stopped multiple times by police

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another one of its own.

This is the second time in less than a month.

Internal Affairs is investigating Sgt. David Aurigemma following stops with Columbus police, NBC4 has confirmed.

Authorities said Columbus police stopped the sergeant twice in the same night.​

NBC4 is working to find out where, when and why the sergeant was stopped.

On one of those stops, the sergeant was with a woman, authorities said.

NBC4 is working to obtain information about the woman in the vehicle with the sergeant. ​

Deputy Chief Rick Minerd spoke exclusively with NBC4.

He said there are a lot of questions and rumors surrounding why officers stopped the sergeant.​

There are also questions about whether Sgt. Aurigemma was on duty or in a department car at the time he was stopped by police.

To make sure all the facts are clear, Minerd said he has turned the case over to Internal Affairs.​

It’s Internal Affairs’ job to police the police.​

He also said he switched Sgt. Aurigemma’s schedule from night shift to first shift following his interactions with Columbus police.

This is the second time in less than a month that the sheriff’s office has started an investigation into one of its deputies.

Last month, NBC4 was the first to tell you about an internal investigation on Deputy Rodnetta Jones, who crashed a sheriff’s office vehicle.​

Investigators said initially when the crash occurred no internal investigation was needed.​

However, investigators looked at new information and evidence and determined an internal investigation was necessary.​

The investigation is ongoing and she hasn’t been charged with any wrongdoing.​

Deputy Jones hasn’t been back to work since.​ ​

Sgt. Aurigemma also has not been charged with any wrongdoing.

Right now, he’s out on medical leave.​ ​