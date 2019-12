FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Kiera Snyder went missing from Maryhaven on Alum Creek Sunday night. Her mother tells us no one has heard from her since. Her family received tips she was recently seen on the south end of Parsons as well as the Linden area around Weber and McGuffy.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact FCSO at (614) 525-3333.