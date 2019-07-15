Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of man in their custody

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man who was in their custody at the time.

According to a Franklin County Sheriff’s report, Brandon Johnson, 19, had what they said appeared to be a cardiac arrest episode at the jail on the morning of July 13.

Deputies and medical staff attempted CPR on Johnson before he was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Johnson was arrested on the evening of July 12 after the sheriff’s office responded to a domestic violence call, police said.

An autopsy was performed, but no immediate cause of death could be determined, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said it believes Johnson had taken some form of narcotic before being arrested, which may have played a role in his death.

The coroner’s office is awaiting the results of a toxicology report.