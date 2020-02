COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There’s a new K9 serving Franklin County.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Nitro is the new partner to Deputy Jimmy McCoy.

McCoy and Nitro passed their state certification test and are now working on the streets.

Nitro replaces K9 Riddick, who passed away in October of 2019.

Nitro was purchased and trained from Merry K9 Services in Norwich, Ohio.