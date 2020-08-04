Franklin County Sheriff’s Office hires first diversity director

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has appointed its first director of Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DE&I).

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Balwin announced that Napoleon A. Bell II will serve in the role in an effort to strengthen the bonds between law enforcement and Franklin County residents.

Bell will focus on formulating a strategic plan, advise on diversity and equality issues, and guide recruitment team strategies, according to an announcement on Bell’s hiring.

The DE&I director will also be tasked with creating a program with the goal of overcoming barriers between the community and law enforcement officers.

Bell has over 27 years of law enforcement experience and 11 years of Civil Rights Code enforcement, which Balwin said makes him uniquely qualified to serve as the director.

“We have worked hard over the past 3 ½ years to strengthen the relationship between the community and law enforcement,” Baldwin wrote in the announcement. “Now, Napoleon will be able to fully focus on diversity initiatives that will make a positive impact internally and externally with our residents.”

Bell had previously served as the manager with the Sheriff’s Office Community Outreach and Engagement Unit.

“I welcome the opportunity to support Sheriff Baldwin and the Sheriff’s Office,” Bell said in the announcement. “The core values of diversity, equity, and Inclusion will be intentionally woven into the fabric of our daily operation. Sheriff Baldwin took office nearly four years ago with the vision of building and repairing relationships between law enforcement and the community. This position makes it possible for us to do that with greater dedication within the office and throughout Franklin County.”