Franklin County Sheriff’s K-9 officer passes away

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer has died following five years of service.

Over the last three days, Riddick, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois, suffered from complications related to a sudden diagnosis of cancer in and around his heart, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

After taking the dog to MedVet, it was decided the cancer was too aggressive and that there would be no benefit to Riddick for further treatment.

Riddick was trained and specialized in narcotics detection. He joined his handler, Deputy McCoy, in 2014.

“Over the years, Riddick aided deputies in finding large amounts of illegal narcotics, as well as assisting in the capture of multiple criminals,” the sheriff’s office wrote.