Franklin County Sheriff’s K-9 officer passes away

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer has died following five years of service.

Over the last three days, Riddick, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois, suffered from complications related to a sudden diagnosis of cancer in and around his heart, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

After taking the dog to MedVet, it was decided the cancer was too aggressive and that there would be no benefit to Riddick for further treatment.

Riddick was trained and specialized in narcotics detection. He joined his handler, Deputy McCoy, in 2014.

“Over the years, Riddick aided deputies in finding large amounts of illegal narcotics, as well as assisting in the capture of multiple criminals,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools