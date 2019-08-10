Franklin County Sheriffs investigating death of woman in its custody

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman who was at the Franklin County Corrections Center II on Jackson Pike in Columbus Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rebecca White, 62, was found unresponsive in her cell at approximately 9 a.m. Saturday.

White was taken to Grant Medical Center and was later pronounced dead at the hospital at approximately 1 p.m.

White was being held at the corrections center after being discharged from Grant on Friday.

The case is under investigation.