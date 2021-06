FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burned body found near Urbancrest Monday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jackson Township Fire Department was called to a brush fire on Lincoln Road at approximately 11 p.m.

At the scene, firefighters found a burned body. The sheriff’s office said the remains appeared to be female.

The sheriff’s office said a cause of death or the body’s identity has not been determined.