Franklin County sheriff makes changes to pursuit policy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Seven months after a high-speed chase by law enforcement that led to the death of an innocent bystander hit by a fleeing suspect, pursuits are handled differently by Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Supervisors can no longer supervise their own pursuits.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said there are a number of factors to consider when determining whether to continue with a

pursuit.

There are factors like speed, type of street, pedestrians, weather and crime committed by the suspect, among others.

Baldwin said past policy put too much on supervisors who were also behind the wheel in chases with suspects.

On Feb. 26, a Franklin County sheriff’s lieutenant was in a high-speed chase with a suspect in a stolen car when witnesses say a teenager behind the wheel hit pedestrian Arthur Smith, 61.

Smith died in late May.

Baldwin changed the pursuit policy after that incident.

“When you’re involved in those situations, you’re not thinking of everything involved. You have tunnel vision. And you’re trying to watch that car you’re pursuing, you’re trying to drive safely but your vision’s very narrow and you may miss something that’s being erred. You don’t know what’s ahead of you,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin also tasked his deputies with having a more critical eye when determining whether to continue pursuits or high-speed chases.

Numbers would indicate there’s been a big change.

For example, last year of 49 pursuits in Franklin County, 3 were terminated. For the first six months of 2019, there were 34 pursuits and 12 were terminated.