Franklin County Sheriff identifies victim, deputy involved in fatal shooting Friday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the sheriff’s deputy and the victim involved in a fatal shooting Friday.

According to FCSO, Deputy Jason Meade, a 17-year veteran, is currently assigned to the United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force, a role he was in at the time of the shooting.

According to the U.S. Marshal’s office, Meade was among agents searching for a fugitive in Estates Place, in the area of Ferris Road, Friday afternoon. Agents were unable to locate the fugitive.

As they were completing their operation, the shooting victim drove by waving a gun, the office said.

Several officers followed the man and when they caught up to him, commanded him to drop the weapon. As the suspect began to pull his gun, Meade fired, hitting the suspect, according to the marshals’ office.

On Sunday, law enforcement officials identified the shooting victim as Casey Goodson Jr., 23, of Columbus.

Meade is not on duty and is waiting to be interviewed by the Columbus Division of Police Critical Incident and Response Team, which is investigating the shooting.

“The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is confident the Columbus Police Critical Incident and Response Team will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation, at which time it will be presented to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office identifying Meade.