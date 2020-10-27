Franklin County sees slight increase of suicides for first 6 months of 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County coroner says there has been a slight increase of suicides for the first six months of 2020.

According to Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi M. Ortiz, from January 1 to June 30, there was a 4% increase of suicides in 2020 compared to the same time frame in 2019.

The demographics of the suicides remain mostly the same, says Dr. Ortiz, except for an increase among those 19 years old or younger from 4% in 2019 to 9% in 2020.

The same is true for the 20 to 24 age group: 17% in 2020 compared to 12% in 2019. However, the 25 to 34-year-old group saw a decrease to 20% in 2020 compared to 28% in 2019, according to Dr. Ortiz.

Also down was the use of guns for suicides, however there was an increase in suicide by hanging.

In 2020, 45% of the suicide deaths involved a firearm compared to 65% in 2019 while hanging occurred in 36% of deaths in 2020 compared to 22% in 2019.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255