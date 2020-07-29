Franklin County schools continue to announce virtual learning plans

FRANKLIN CO., Ohio (WCMH)– The number of schools announcing or revising their plans to go fully virtual at least for the first quarter of the school year continues to grow.

Whitehall and Westerville announced Wednesday they will start the school year fully through online learning with no students returning to the physical classrooms in August.

“As a result of a conversation yesterday among area superintendents and health officials from several organizations, our district’s executive leadership team has determined that the Westerville City Schools should open the 2020-21 Academic Year under a 100% remote learning model and not the blended learning model originally recommended,” Westerville City Schools said in a letter to families.

“Based on the current positivity rates, daily number of new cases and the trend we have experienced over the past six weeks, there was a joint opinion that the current level of spread in our area is not conducive to bringing students back in a hybrid model this fall. In alignment with this guidance, Whitehall City Schools will begin the 2020-2021 school in a 100% remote model,” Whitehall City Schools superintendent Brian Hamler said in a letter to staff members.

Whitehall and Westerville join Hilliard, Bexley City, Upper Arlington, Gahanna Jefferson, Groveport Madison, South-Western City, and Columbus City in announcing the fully online learning to start the school year.

Dublin City Schools superintendent Todd Hoadley say Tuesday they are likely taking a step back on their hybrid plan and are likely heading online as well.