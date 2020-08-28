Franklin County Public Health recommends schools transition to hybrid learning model

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Public Health says schools should consider switching to a hybrid learning model.

FCPH stated Friday that it changed its original recommendation released July 29 after monitoring COVID-19 data in the county.

The initial FCPH guidance described any change to its recommendation would involve a review of several factors:

Decline in cases- ideally four weeks

Positivity rates below 10% but preferably closer to 5%

Improvement in the risk level as defined by the state advisory system (i.e. orange)

We are pleased to report that there has been improvement in all three factors. Over the last five weeks, the number of new daily cases in the FCPH jurisdiction has declined to less than 50 per day. Effective August 27, Franklin County has been designated Level 2 (orange) pursuant to the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. Finally, data available to the health department indicates local positivity rates range between 5-6% which is also a significant improvement. Franklin County Public Health

Due to the improvements, FCPH says schools should consider transitioning to a hybrid or blended learning model.

We understand from a public health perspective, the importance of in-person learning not only for

the obvious educational benefits, but also the social and emotional well-being of students, their

safety, nutrition and other support needs. To that end FCPH remains in active partnership with other

county government and non-profit agencies to assure our children and families have the support

they need. Franklin County Public Health

FCPH also says school districts should continue to offer a virtual option for vulnerable student

populations or for parents/guardians who prefer that their child attend school in a remote fashion.

These recommendations are not board of health orders or mandates.