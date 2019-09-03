Franklin County Public Health receives grant to fight opioid epidemic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Public Health has been selected to receive a federal grant to help fight the opioid crisis.

The agency will receive $3.9 million annually over a three-year period, thanks to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Overdose Data to Action Grant.

The grant money will be used to gather and compile data that will be used to enhance overdose prevention and response efforts.

“This funding opportunity will enable us to expand and enhance existing partnerships in innovative ways to respond to this community crisis,” said Franklin County Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola. “Together, we will have the ability to create an enhanced infrastructure to support data integration, further develop strategies to establish opioid prevention and surveillance activities, and ultimately reduce the number of opioid-related fatalities in our community.”

Community leaders began implementing the grant money Sept. 1.