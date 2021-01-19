Franklin County property tax deadline extended

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The deadline for Franklin County property owners to make their first-half real estate tax payments has been extended by nine days.

Initially set for Jan. 20, Franklin County Treasurer Cheryl Brooks-Sullivan moved the deadline to Jan. 29, one week from this Friday.

The reason for the extension is rumored protests of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday.

“With warnings by Governor DeWine and others about the potential for anti-government violence around the Ohio Statehouse in coming days, I cannot in good conscience ask anyone to come Downtown this week, and I could not in good conscience impose the late fee that would have been required by law for anyone who chose not to,” Brooks-Sullivan said in a press release.

Franklin County residents can pay their property tax by any of the following means:

• PAY BY MAIL: We accept a check, money order, cashier’s check or certified check, payable to Franklin County Treasurer. Be sure that your check includes: your name, district parcel number, phone number, and the coupon you received in the mail. Mail payments to:

Franklin County Treasurer

373 South High Street, 17th Floor

Columbus, OH 43215-6306



• PAY ONLINE: You can use the Treasurer’s website to pay by credit card, debit card, electronic check, or ACH/electronic check. Visit treasurer.frankincountyohio.gov and look for the box that says Pay Taxes Online. Credit card payments have a processing fee of 2.30% per transaction ($2.00 minimum fee), and debit cards have a flat fee of $3.50. These fees do not come back to the county in any way. There is no fee to pay by electronic check or ACH/electronic check.



• PAY BY PHONE: Call 877-495-2729 to speak with a live agent who can take your payment by electronic check, credit card or debit card. Have your card or bank and account info ready. A $5.00 fee will be applied in addition to any debit- or credit-card fees detailed above. This fee does not come back to the county in any way.



• PAY WITH ELECTRONIC BANKING: You can schedule your property-tax payment through your bank’s bill-pay application.



• PAY AT REMOTE LOCATIONS: Through a service called CheckFreePay, you can pay in cash at participating Kroger stores and other retailers. To find a location near you, visit treasurer.franklincountyohio.gov/Payments/At-CheckFree-Locations.



Taxpayers who have any questions about their tax bills or payment options can call 614-525-3438 to speak with a Franklin County Treasurer’s Office Customer Service representative.

