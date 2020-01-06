Franklin County overdose deaths up 15% for first 9 months of 2019

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner says there was an increase of overdose deaths in the area during the first nine months of 2019.

According to Franklin County Coroner, Dr. Anahi Ortiz, between January 1 to September 30 of 2019, 421 people died of overdoses. This is a 15% increase from the same time period in 2018.

Opiate-related deaths accounted for 90% of overdose deaths for the first three quarters of 2019, with fentanyl accounting for 83.6% of all overdose deaths, according to Ortiz.

Carfentanil-related overdose deaths accounted for 3.5%, and heroin-related deaths accounted for 7.6% of all overdose deaths.

Cocaine, methamphetamine and cocaine with fentanyl related overdose deaths:

· Cocaine: 40.8%,

· Methamphetamines: 10.6%

· Cocaine + Fentanyl: 35%

Of those who died, 28% were African American, 67% were Caucasian, 3% Hispanic, 1% Asian and 1% other.

The number of males dying of overdoses continues to be higher than that of females. For the first three quarters of 2019 we saw 69.4% of males dying and 30.6% of females.

In terms of age the highest number of those who died of overdoses were between 30 and 49 years of age.

The five zip codes with the highest number of overdose deaths for this period were: 43211, 43207, 43229, 43204, and 43232.