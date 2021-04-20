Franklin County K9 Vando dies unexpectedly

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of one of its K9s.

The FCSO says K9 Vando, who had been with his partner Sgt. Aaron Heflin since 2013, died unexpectedly after a medical emergency, Monday.

“Vando’s list of accomplishments is long, but we will remember his amazing, big heart and loving personality,” the FCSO said in a Facebook post.

According to the FCSO, Vando assisted in countless bomb sweeps, provided security for dignitaries, and assisted in multiple tracks leading to the arrests of violent felons.