Franklin County invests in student work experience with Ready 2 Earn program

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — High school students will be able to earn up to $1,300 this summer and gain valuable work experience, due to a $1.4 million investment in Franklin County’s Ready 2 Earn program.

The Franklin County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement Tuesday between the Department of Job and Family Services and local nonprofits to provide summer work training for 14- to 18-year olds.

“It’s not just about providing an opportunity for young people to earn money over one summer. It’s about equipping them to excel in college or their career,” said Deputy County Administrator Joy Bivens. “This is one way we begin to close the racial wealth gap and move families up the economic ladder.”

Ready 2 Earn partners include the Columbus Urban League, Godman Guild, and TECH CORPOS, according to a statement.

Participating students will receive job training that emphasizes professionalism, teamwork, and critical thinking. Each student will receive a $1,000 stipend with a chance to earn and additional $300 in incentives.

For more information on registering, visit the Columbus Urban League website.