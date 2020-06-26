Franklin County investigating “malicious” tornado warning sirens

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Franklin County is investigating the sounding of the tornado warning sirens in the northwest part of the county, saying the sirens were the result of a “malicious act.”

According to Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the sirens heard over the last two nights at approximately midnight were not authorized by FCEM&HS.

FCEM&HS believes the sirens were triggered by a “malicious act initiated by someone who is close to the siren creating a condition to cause it to operate,” FCEM&HS said in a statement, adding it did not find any malfunctioning equipment.

“This is an unfortunate purposeful act by a local bad actor designed to impact the safety, security and peace of our community and if discovered, we will consult with law enforcement, regulatory authorities and legal counsel to take the appropriate action,” said Jeffrey J. Young, director of Franklin County Emergency Management & Homeland Security in the statement. Young added the system is monitored and maintained constantly.

FCEM&HS said the outdoor warning siren system is designed to alert those outdoors when a tornado warning is issued.

FCEM&HS reminds the community that the outdoor warning siren system is designed to alert people who are outdoors when a Tornado Warning is issued. The sirens are part of a layered system to alert the public of severe weather which also includes Wireless Emergency Alerts, Alert Franklin County, Weather Alert Radios and our broadcast media partners.

If anyone has information regarding these incidents, please notify FCEM&HS at 614 794-0213 or fcemhs@franklincountyohio.gov.