Franklin County initiative to tackle COVID-19 health disparities in black community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Tuesday, the Franklin County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution and funding to help tackle health disparities during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Commissioners voted to initiate a $175,000 contract with the African American Male Wellness Walk and Make a Safer Community. The groups will use the money to promote awareness and expand access to adequate care within the black community.

Marlon Platt of the African American Male Wellness said, “What we want to do is go about educating those in these hard to reach, underserved communities about how they can, one, get healthier with nutrition and preventative care… and two, by providing resources such as masks and sanitizer.”

He explained the pandemic, as with other health issues like heart disease and high blood pressure, disproportionately affects black men. To address the inequities, the organization is canvassing high-risk neighborhoods. Staff and volunteers will hand out care packages with masks, hand sanitizer and other hygiene supplies. They’ll also educate families and individuals about preventative healthcare and the risks associated with COVID-19.

“They’ve blanketed the entire county and they’re being extremely intentional about addressing those high-concentration areas that we’re seeing right now,” said Joy Bivens, the director of Franklin County Job and Family Services.

In addition to the preventative measures, the project also plans to expand access to free COVID-19 testing in vulnerable communities.

The $175,000 project is expected to reach more than 100,000 people.