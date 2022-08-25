COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County has had Ohio’s second highest number of monkeypox cases, according to new information from state health officials.

Ohio’s Department of Health unveiled an online dashboard Thursday that helps track the spread of the disease around the state. Available at this link, the dashboard shows the total number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, in addition to other information. It will be updated weekly, on Thursdays.

As of Aug. 25, 147 cases have been reported in Ohio, with nine hospitalizations and no deaths. The age range of those who have fallen ill is from 19 to 64, with 96% of them male. The first case was reported May 29 and the most recent Aug. 22.

Only two counties in the state have reported more than 10 cases: Cuyahoga, which includes Cleveland, at 69, and Franklin, which includes Columbus, at 33. Nine counties have reported between two and nine cases, and eight counties one case each.

“As cases do continue to rise, we want to keep Ohioans informed about this outbreak, and what steps they should take to protect themselves,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, state health director. “The risk of contracting monkeypox for most Ohioans remains low. … However, it is important to continue to do all we can to mitigate the spread of this virus and to reduce the burden of illness.”

The Department of Health said monkeypox is “spread through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact with someone who has monkeypox. Monkeypox can cause a rash that may look like pimples or blisters. The rash will change and turn to scabs before healing. Some people may get flu-like symptoms like fever, headache, muscle aches, sore throat, cough, swollen lymph nodes, chills, or exhaustion. Sometimes, people get a rash first, then get other symptoms.”

Although a vaccine is available, it remains scarce, with local health departments offering clinics as new doses become available.