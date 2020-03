Business people stand in front of an office building they just left in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Engineer office says they will be limiting public visitors at all locations on March 23.

Franklin County engineer Cornell Robertson says they’ve made this decision due to current the COVID-19 situation and to comply with the governor’s recommendation to practice social distancing.

Their gates will remain closed during normal business hours.

For more information visit the Franklin County Engineer website.