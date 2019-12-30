Franklin County dog shelter ‘Holiday Sleepover’ program continues through New Years

Live Now
by: Danielle Grossman

The “Holiday Sleepover” program at the Franklin County Dog Shelter is still going on and its not too late to invite a furry friend into your home for New Years. 

You can stop by the shelter from 11-6pm Monday or Tuesday and pick out a pooch. The dog will stay with you until Thursday. If you choose to adopt it, you can just call and keep the dog. People started lining up at 5am to get the dogs they have been eyeing. 

Andrew Kohn with the shelter says their Christmas and Thanksgiving sleepovers were so successful.

“For Thanksgiving we had 84 dogs go out on sleepover and 42 of them were adopted,” explained Kohn. “Christmas we had 94 dogs go out and 48 of them were adopted and there are still some out there.”

